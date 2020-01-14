Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
(502) 426-9351
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Entombment
Following Services
Resthaven Memorial Park
Wilma L. Buren Obituary
Wilma L. Buren

Louisville - Wilma L. Buren, 100 of Louisville, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her husband, J. Bernard Buren, parents, Charles and Mabel Wolfe, Siblings, Charlene Smith, Olive Padilla, Marie Duda and Jay Wolfe, Step-children, J. Bernard Jr and Allen Buren.

Wilma is survived by her son, Bruce Buren, step -sons, Michael Buren and David Buren, nieces, Marsha Winter, Cathy Biscan(Ken) and Karen Padilla. She is also survived by her step-grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, great nieces, great nephews and extended family.

A visitation will be held from 2-8 pm on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd. A celebration of Wilma's life will be held at 10am on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the funeral home with an entombment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020
