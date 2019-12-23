|
Wilma "Midge" Meredith Ostendorf
Louisville - Wilma "Midge" Meredith Ostendorf, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Midge was kind, fun loving, and a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, bowling, hiking, water aerobics, and spending time with family and friends. Midge was an excellent cook and will be best remembered for her Italian spaghetti, cheeseball, chicken noodle soup, and her delicious cakes and Christmas cookies.
She was born January 25, 1932 in Edmonson County, KY to Roosevelt Meredith and Mae Brooks Meredith. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Edward J. Ostendorf; stepmother, Geneva Meredith; siblings, Homa Meredith, Oda Meredith, Elaine Denton (Duard), Bess Sanders (Ova), and brothers-in-law, Tommy Potts, Doug Boston and Leo Schweizer.
Midge is survived by her daughter, Sharon Ostendorf; sisters, Stella Potts, Mary Boston and Ann Hall (Leo); sister-in-law, Jean Meredith and many nieces, nephews, friends, and granddogs.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Thrive Memory Care, The Episcopal Church Home, and Hosparus Health Louisville for their kindness and compassion when caring for Midge.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews". Her Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Sharon requests that expressions of sympathy be made to Shamrock Pet Foundation, PO Box 24033, Louisville, KY 40224.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019