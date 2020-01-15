|
Wilma Ruth Wesley Quire
Louisville - Wilma Ruth Wesley Quire of Jeffersontown was born May 5,1938 in Louisville, Kentucky, and died on January 12, 2020. She was surrounded by her family as she took her last breath in this world, and her first breath in the arms of Jesus. In her early years, Wilma worked as a telephone operator where she met her husband Bob. They were about to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. She retired from the telephone company at the birth of her boys and spent the rest of her life loving and caring for her family. One of her greatest joys was attending sporting and theater events watching her sons, granddaughter, and grandson. Most times you heard her infectious laugh before you got to the venue. She was a member of Jeffersontown Christian Church, where she served as a member of the Diaconate, attaining the status of Diaconate Emeritus.
Wilma is preceded in death by her parents, Homer Claude Wesley, Sr. and Rebekah Ruth Jenkins Wesley, as well as her brother, Homer Claude Wesley, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert Quire of Jeffersontown, her sister, Merrylen Wesley Sparks of Bardstown, her sons, Jack Quire (Sheila) of Louisville, Dan Quire (Angie), of Franklin, Tennessee, Grandchildren Adam Quire (Jennifer) of Lexington, Celeste Vonderschmitt (Kendrick) of Louisville, Alex Spivey and Anna Spivey of Franklin, Tennessee, one Great Grandchild, Olivia Spivey, of Franklin, Tennessee, one sister-in-law, Iona Wesley of Indianapolis, Indiana, and nieces and nephews.
Wilma Quire's visitation and funeral will be held at Jeffersontown Christian Church, 10631 Taylorsville Rd., in Jeffersontown, Kentucky. Visitation will be held Friday, January 17, 6:00-8:00 pm, and Saturday, January 18,10:00 am to 2:00 pm, with the funeral beginning at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at the Jeffersontown Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Jeffersontown Christian Church, or to the Palliative Care Program Butterfly Wall at Baptist Health Louisville (www.SupportBaptistHealth.org/Louisville: Please earmark for the Palliative Care Butterfly Wall in Honor of Wilma Quire).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020