Wilma Scott
Louisville - 67, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019.
She was member of Temple of Faith.
Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, James Scott Jr., son, Lonzell L. Miles Sr.,
She is survived by her children, Delteresa Wadlington, Stephan Miles Sr., (Tiffany White) 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 8 siblings.
Visitation: 11am -1pm- Monday, May 6, 2019 at Temple of Faith, 1703 Bicknell Ave., with funeral to follow at 1pm ,burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 3, 2019