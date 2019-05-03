Services
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Temple of Faith,
1703 Bicknell Ave.
Funeral
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Temple of Faith
1703 Bicknell Ave.,
Wilma Scott Obituary
Wilma Scott

Louisville - 67, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019.

She was member of Temple of Faith.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, James Scott Jr., son, Lonzell L. Miles Sr.,

She is survived by her children, Delteresa Wadlington, Stephan Miles Sr., (Tiffany White) 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 8 siblings.

Visitation: 11am -1pm- Monday, May 6, 2019 at Temple of Faith, 1703 Bicknell Ave., with funeral to follow at 1pm ,burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 3, 2019
