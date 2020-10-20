1/1
Wilma "Jean" Williams
Wilma "Jean" Williams

Louisville - Wilma "Jean" Williams, 85, entered into rest on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her Daughter, Jeanne Kay and a Son, Ron. Jean graduated from Valley High School in 1953 and she traveled to many states while her husband Kenny was in the US Air Force. She always supported her family by working multiple jobs and she helped her husband run Kenny Williams Electrical Business for 35 years. She was the Owner/ Operator of Jean Williams Rentals. Jean was a charter member and a Sunday school teacher at New Salem Baptist Church and a member of the Eastern Star. She was a Wonderful wife and Mother and she leaves behind to cherish her Memories a Husband of 69 years, Kenny Williams and a Son, Donny and his wife Debby Williams; 5 grandsons, Matt, Alex, Brett, Jackson, and Max; 3 great grandsons, Braxton, Bradin, Brody. Do to the current situation with the virus, Jean's Services will be private. The family welcomes you to leave online condolences or memories at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services Hardy Chapel.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
5029376400
