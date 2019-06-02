Services
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Winifred Tubbs Cairo
Winifred Tubbs Cairo

Louisville - 85, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019.

She was a member of New Zion Baptist Church, veteran of the United States Navy, registered nurse at several hospitals in Louisville, and a licensed cosmetologist.

She is survived by loving cousins, nieces, nephews, church family and friends.

Visitation: 5-7pm Monday, June 3, 2019 at A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd. Visitation also 10am -12pm Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at New Zion Baptist Church, 1501 So. 34th St., with funeral to follow at 12 noon.

Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons.

Online condolences: www.adporters.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 2, 2019
