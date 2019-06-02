Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Winifred Tubbs Cairo

Winifred Tubbs Cairo Obituary
Winifred Tubbs Cairo

Louisville - 85, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019.

She was a member of New Zion Baptist Church, veteran of the United States Navy, registered nurse at several hospitals in Louisville, licensed cosmetologist and retired from General Electric.

She is survived by loving cousins, church family and friends.

Visitation: 5pm-7pm Monday, June 3, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, Southeast, 4501 Bardsrown Rd.

Visitation also: 10am - 12pm Tuesday, June 4, 2019 New Zion Baptist Church, 1501 So. 34th St., with the funeral service to follow at noon.

Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from June 2 to June 4, 2019
