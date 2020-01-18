|
|
Winnie Reed
Louisville - Mrs. Winnie Reed, age 90, formally of Columbus, Georgia and Louisville, Kentucky, passed away at her residence in Wetumpka, Alabama on January 16, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 am central time, at Evergreen Memorial Park, 4500 St. Marys Road, Columbus, Georgia 31907. She was preceded in death by her husband Edmund Reed; parents Barney and Darlyn Motes Simpson; son Steven Reed; brothers Clinton Simpson, Doil Simpson, Bryon Simpson, and sister Audrey Simpson. Mrs. Reed is survived a son David Reed; daughter Terri Phillips; sister Glenda Lambert; seven grandchildren Brandi Coleman, Ryan Phillips, Joshua Reed, Robert Moore, Michael Reed, Katlyn Bates, Kimberly Reed; six great grandchildren Jaiden Coleman, Jacob Coleman, Aiden Phillips, Ellis Williams, Lucas Bates, Laekyn Bates.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to The , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17 Chicago,IL 60601. Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home directing.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020