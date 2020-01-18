Resources
More Obituaries for Winnie Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winnie Reed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Winnie Reed Obituary
Winnie Reed

Louisville - Mrs. Winnie Reed, age 90, formally of Columbus, Georgia and Louisville, Kentucky, passed away at her residence in Wetumpka, Alabama on January 16, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 am central time, at Evergreen Memorial Park, 4500 St. Marys Road, Columbus, Georgia 31907. She was preceded in death by her husband Edmund Reed; parents Barney and Darlyn Motes Simpson; son Steven Reed; brothers Clinton Simpson, Doil Simpson, Bryon Simpson, and sister Audrey Simpson. Mrs. Reed is survived a son David Reed; daughter Terri Phillips; sister Glenda Lambert; seven grandchildren Brandi Coleman, Ryan Phillips, Joshua Reed, Robert Moore, Michael Reed, Katlyn Bates, Kimberly Reed; six great grandchildren Jaiden Coleman, Jacob Coleman, Aiden Phillips, Ellis Williams, Lucas Bates, Laekyn Bates.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to The , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17 Chicago,IL 60601. Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home directing.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -