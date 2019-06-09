|
|
Winslow "Wendy"
Coleman
Louisville - 85, formerly of Louisville and a 27 year resident of Radcliff, KY passed away June 5, 2019. She was retired from United Catalyst Co. and was a member of St. Stephen Church Survivors are her children; Jackie Warrick (Rick), Keith Garnett (Phyllis),Regana Lee, Regina Edge (Robert) and Cedric Rice (Diane); 23 grand children, 16 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.Visitation: 11 am-1 pm Wednesday at her church , 1018 So. 15th Street with the
funeral services following at 1 pm. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery. G.C. Williams in charge of Arrangements:
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 9, 2019