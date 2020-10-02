Wm. Paul Mahoney, Jr.Louisville - William Paul Mahoney Jr. passed away September 29,2020. Paul was a graduate of Fern Creek High School and Jefferson Area Technical School. Following his four years of service in the United States Air Force, he continued his education. Becoming certified in seven skilled trades, he was known as "MacGyver" by his family and friends.Leaving behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Anne (Chawk), daughter Meridith Killoran Mahoney, son William Paul "Trey" Mahoney III (Leigh), and grandchildren Brady and Livia.A funeral Mass was held at St. Brigid Church and burial followed at St. Louis Cemetery.