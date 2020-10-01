1/1
Woodford N. "Woody" England
Woodford "Woody" N. England

Louisville - Woodford "Woody" N. England, 97, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville. Born to Charles DeWitt England and Rowena Benson Fogle England in Neave, Kentucky, he served his country as a Captain in the United States Marine Corps during World War II and the Korean War. He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and he worked as a sales manager at Federal Chemical Company, was a Kentucky Colonel, and was a long-time member and Deacon of Jeffersontown Baptist Church.

Woody is preceded in death by his parents; wives, Ruth Haag England and Roberta M. S. England; and sons, James Woodford England and Charles Stuart England.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Rowena England Ambler (Gus), Douglas Clay England (Mary), Rebecca England Garrity (Tom), William Nelson England (Carletta), and Martha England Phillips (Scott); sister, Bea England Elrod; nineteen grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 4 to 8 pm, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, 10 am, in the Chapel of the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association or Jeffersontown Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.








Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
