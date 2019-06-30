|
|
Woodford R. "Woody" Porter, Jr.
Louisville - Woodford R. "Woody" Porter, Jr., 72, passed away peacefully Monday, June 24, 2019.
Woody was the Owner and CEO of A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home, one of Louisville's longest operating privately owned and operated African American Funeral Homes. Woody established a second location, A.D. Porter & Sons-Southeast in 2009.
Woody served on a number of civic boards and business groups including: member and Vice President of One West, Inc., Board member of the Louisville Urban League, Life Member NAACP, Ye Ole Esquire Club, J.B.B. Delphi Club, Inc., Vice President, Funeral Directors Vault and Crematory, LTD, former board member of Kentucky Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors, Chairman and the Falls City Funeral Directors Association.
Woody was a member of St. Stephen Church and was a Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harriett and Woodford R. Porter, Sr. sister, Ferda Porter; daughters, Alysia "Dani" Porter and Alexis D. Porter.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Kellar Porter; children, Hamilton Chase Porter (Monica), Woodford R. Porter, III "Trey", Christian Bryant and Whitney Sweeney-Martin ( Rodrick); Siblings, Sharon Porter Robinson, Marie E. Porter, Harriett "Ellie" Billops (Jerry); grandchildren, Nyla Porter, Ariana Porter, Trevor Porter, London Sweeney, Keyon Bryant, Jay McAfee, and Jeffrey L. Gardner trusted friend and business partner along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and countless colleagues and friends.
Funeral services will be held 11am Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. Stephen Church, 1018 S. 15th Street.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 10am - 3pm at A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home, 1300 W. Chestnut St. and from 5pm-8pm at St. Stephen Church, 1018 S. 15th St.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that contributions be made to One West, 2028 W. Broadway Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40203 and the Woodford R. Porter, Jr. scholarship fund at Simmons College of Kentucky, 1000 So. 4th St., Lou. KY 40203.
Published in The Courier-Journal from June 30 to July 2, 2019