Or Copy this URL to Share

Woodrow "Woody" Roberts



Louisville - 83 passed away August 31, 2020. He retired from Navistar International. Survivors include his wife Helen Roberts; his daughters: Rafaela Roberts, Yvette Toller (Eric), Yolanda Gipson (Derrick); his sons: Ronald Roberts and Andre Matchen (Petrina), 2 brothers Reginald and Leonard Roberts; one sister Patricia Johnson, and a host of nieces and nephews.



Visitation 9-11 AM Wednesday, September 9, 2020 with private services to follow at 11 AM at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 4033 Vermont Ave, limited to family. G.C. Williams in charge of arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store