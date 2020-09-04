1/1
Woodrow "Woody" Roberts
Woodrow "Woody" Roberts

Louisville - 83 passed away August 31, 2020. He retired from Navistar International. Survivors include his wife Helen Roberts; his daughters: Rafaela Roberts, Yvette Toller (Eric), Yolanda Gipson (Derrick); his sons: Ronald Roberts and Andre Matchen (Petrina), 2 brothers Reginald and Leonard Roberts; one sister Patricia Johnson, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation 9-11 AM Wednesday, September 9, 2020 with private services to follow at 11 AM at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 4033 Vermont Ave, limited to family. G.C. Williams in charge of arrangements.




Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
SEP
9
Service
11:00 AM
PRIVATE -- Oak Grove Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
