Woodrow "Woody" Wilson Robertson Jr.
Louisville - Woodrow "Woody" Wilson Robertson Jr. 79 of Louisville passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Baptist Health. Born in Louisville, Woody was a retired Chemical Operator for American Synthetic and for Rohm and Haas. He was a graduate of Flaget High School. He was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church and was an Army Veteran.
Woody was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years Barbara Ann Robertson, his infant son Lowell Thomas; his father Woodrow Wilson Sr. and mother Doris Ziegler; and his brother Steve Robertson.
Left to cherish his memory are Daughters Kim Quinlan (Dave) and Lori Williamson; Son Todd Robertson (Donna); Step-Father Raymond Ziegler; Brother Tim Ziegler (Vickie); His sister MaryAnne Price (Larry), Grandchildren Brandon Quinlan (Ashley), Brittany Knipp (Sean), Samantha, Maranda and Savanna Robertson, Mikaela and Jaxon Williamson; and 4 Great Grandchildren Nathan and Hayden Knipp, Cora and William Quinlan.
Funeral Mass will be 10 am Thursday, July 2, 2020 at St Edward Catholic Church 9608 Sue Helen Dr. with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 4-8 pm at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home 10600 Taylorsville Rd.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Arthritis Foundation.
Online condolences www.Ratterman.com
Louisville - Woodrow "Woody" Wilson Robertson Jr. 79 of Louisville passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Baptist Health. Born in Louisville, Woody was a retired Chemical Operator for American Synthetic and for Rohm and Haas. He was a graduate of Flaget High School. He was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church and was an Army Veteran.
Woody was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years Barbara Ann Robertson, his infant son Lowell Thomas; his father Woodrow Wilson Sr. and mother Doris Ziegler; and his brother Steve Robertson.
Left to cherish his memory are Daughters Kim Quinlan (Dave) and Lori Williamson; Son Todd Robertson (Donna); Step-Father Raymond Ziegler; Brother Tim Ziegler (Vickie); His sister MaryAnne Price (Larry), Grandchildren Brandon Quinlan (Ashley), Brittany Knipp (Sean), Samantha, Maranda and Savanna Robertson, Mikaela and Jaxon Williamson; and 4 Great Grandchildren Nathan and Hayden Knipp, Cora and William Quinlan.
Funeral Mass will be 10 am Thursday, July 2, 2020 at St Edward Catholic Church 9608 Sue Helen Dr. with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 4-8 pm at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home 10600 Taylorsville Rd.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Arthritis Foundation.
Online condolences www.Ratterman.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.