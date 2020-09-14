Wyatt Francisco RominesFloyds Knobs - Wyatt Francisco Romines, 19, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala and God blessed his parents, Amy Owings Rudy and Carlos Romines. He was a member of St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church and worked for Rev-A-Shelf. He attended Floyd Central High School and The Academy of Louisville and was a tough-as-nails wrestler. He had an infectious smile and fierce loyalty to the people he loved.Wyatt is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James R. Owings Jr. and paternal grandfather, Kenneth Romines; and an uncle, Kenneth Dale Romines.He is survived by his mother, Amy (Lewis) Rudy; father, Carl (Amy) Romines; brothers, Luis Romines, Josh Rudy, Adam Rudy, Ben Preston and Clay Preston; maternal grandmother, Carolyn Owings; paternal grandmother, Marilyn Skaggs; grandmother, Joyce Romines; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a nephew.Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church, 7500 Navilleton Road, Floyds Knobs, Indiana 47119. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana 47150.Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers are suggested to Adoption Bridges of Kentuckiana c/o St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities, 702 E. Market Street, New Albany, IN 47150.