1/1
Wyatt Francisco Romines
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wyatt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wyatt Francisco Romines

Floyds Knobs - Wyatt Francisco Romines, 19, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala and God blessed his parents, Amy Owings Rudy and Carlos Romines. He was a member of St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church and worked for Rev-A-Shelf. He attended Floyd Central High School and The Academy of Louisville and was a tough-as-nails wrestler. He had an infectious smile and fierce loyalty to the people he loved.

Wyatt is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James R. Owings Jr. and paternal grandfather, Kenneth Romines; and an uncle, Kenneth Dale Romines.

He is survived by his mother, Amy (Lewis) Rudy; father, Carl (Amy) Romines; brothers, Luis Romines, Josh Rudy, Adam Rudy, Ben Preston and Clay Preston; maternal grandmother, Carolyn Owings; paternal grandmother, Marilyn Skaggs; grandmother, Joyce Romines; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a nephew.

Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church, 7500 Navilleton Road, Floyds Knobs, Indiana 47119. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana 47150.

Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers are suggested to Adoption Bridges of Kentuckiana c/o St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities, 702 E. Market Street, New Albany, IN 47150.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved