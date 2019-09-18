Services
Neptune Society- Kentucky
708 Lyndon Lane
Louisville, KY 40222
(502) 423-3837
For more information about
Wyndham Allen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Wyndham Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wyndham Gary Allen Iii


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wyndham Gary Allen Iii Obituary
Wyndham Gary Allen III

Louisville - On September 13, 2019, Wyndham Gary Allen III, 72, passed away peacefully. Mr. Allen was born on December 3, 1946 in Louisville to the late Wyndham G. Allen and Louise Filmer Allen. Wyndham was an Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War from April 1966 - 1970.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Marie L. Allen, and his cat, "Lucky".

A private burial will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society- Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wyndham's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now