Wyndham Gary Allen III
Louisville - On September 13, 2019, Wyndham Gary Allen III, 72, passed away peacefully. Mr. Allen was born on December 3, 1946 in Louisville to the late Wyndham G. Allen and Louise Filmer Allen. Wyndham was an Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War from April 1966 - 1970.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Marie L. Allen, and his cat, "Lucky".
A private burial will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society- Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019