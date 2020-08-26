Yolanda "Lonnie" Gail Beals
Louisvills - 64, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020.
She was a member of Greater Salem Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Germel R. Peterson and Calvin L. Peterson (LaTedra); 7 grandchildren; sister, Glenda Owsley; brothers, Gregory and Kevin Beals, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 11am-1pm Monday, August 31, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with the funeral service to follow at 1pm, burial in Louisville Cemetery.