Yolonda Gayle Hayden
Louisville - Hayden, Yolanda Gale, 67, of Louisville died Saturday at her home in Lexington, KY. She was retired beautician, a Gulf War U. S. Army Veteran and a member of Sprit of Joy Christian Church.

She is survived by her husband John T. Hayden, two sons John J. Hayden and Brandon M. Hayden; a step daughter Janae Hayden; 9 siblings,; 17 half siblings and 3 grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday May 22, 2020 at W. P. Porter Mortuary 2611 Virginia Avenue. Visitation will be held 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Friday. Burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central at a later date.

Online condolences wpportermortuary.com




Published in Courier-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
W. P. Porter Mortuary
MAY
22
Funeral service
03:00 PM
W. P. Porter Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

