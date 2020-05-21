Yolonda Gayle Hayden
Louisville - Hayden, Yolanda Gale, 67, of Louisville died Saturday at her home in Lexington, KY. She was retired beautician, a Gulf War U. S. Army Veteran and a member of Sprit of Joy Christian Church.
She is survived by her husband John T. Hayden, two sons John J. Hayden and Brandon M. Hayden; a step daughter Janae Hayden; 9 siblings,; 17 half siblings and 3 grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday May 22, 2020 at W. P. Porter Mortuary 2611 Virginia Avenue. Visitation will be held 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Friday. Burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central at a later date.
Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in Courier-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020.