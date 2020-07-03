Yong Cha Hickey
Louisville - Yong Cha Hickey passed peacefully on Monday June 29, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital.
Yong was born in Hwanggi-do Korea on March 31, 1944 to Ko Bum Sik and Yi Kan Nam. Her family moved to Seoul during the Korean War. While working on the US Army base she met and married Tom Hickey. They moved to Okinawa for three years before heading back to Tom's hometown of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania where their son, Thomas Hickey Jr. was born.
After a short stay in Kennett, Tom Sr. returned to the military and they traveled the world together until settling in Louisville. In each of the countries where they lived, Yong immersed herself in their culture and made lasting friendships with whom she still remains close. Yong never met anyone she couldn't befriend with her honest, playful candor and affectionate laughter.
Yong is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 54 years Thomas J. Hickey Sr., son Thomas J. Hickey.Jr. and wife Candace, granddaughters Evelyn Grace and AnnetteLee of Montclair, NJ, brother in law Robert J. Hickey and wife Sandra of Kennett Square, PA, and sister in law Dorothy DeCino of Wilmington,DE.
Yong has been a long time member of Ascension Parish at 4600 Lynnbrook Drive in Louisville where mass will be held on Monday July 6th at 10am followed by visitation until 2pm.
Yong's cremated remains will be buried in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Kennett Square at noon on Thursday, July 9th.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Yong Cha Hickey to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.