Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
5:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
Yoshie Uematsu Kaiser

Yoshie Uematsu Kaiser Obituary
Yoshie Uematsu Kaiser

Louisville - 83, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

She was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing cards with her friends. She was a member of the Sakura Club and performed Japanese dance, and loved attending horse racing events. Yoshie was devoted mother and grandmother who loved helping her loved ones advance in academics. She also enjoyed entertaining and making sure everyone was well fed.

Yoshie is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Jerry Kaiser; daughters, Tina Scoggins, Gina Metchkanski, of St. Petersburg, Theresa Sabellico, of San Francisco; grandsons, Ethan and Tristen Scoggins and Anthony Hansen; sister, Takako "Yoshio" Tanaka; and sister-in-law, Mary Martin, who cared for her.

Her visitation will be held Saturday from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. with the service beginning at 5 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. Cremation will follow.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
