|
|
Yusuf Bilal (Brian Quinn)
Louisville - Yusuf Bilal, formerly Brian Anthony Quinn , 64, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020.
He was born on September 9, 1955 in Louisville, to Ramey Sr. and Laverne Quinn. He is preceded in death by his Father, Ramey H. Quinn, Sr.; Mother, Laverne Quinn; brothers, Ramey H. Quinn, Jr. and Kenneth L. Quinn.
Yusuf is survived by his Sons, Aaron Bilal and Zachary Bilal; Brothers, Michael (Chestealia) and Charles Quinn; and several nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends.
Services are private.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerkentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020