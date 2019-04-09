|
|
Yvette M. Reid
Louisville - 50, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019.
Yvette was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Marjorie White and a brother Larry White Sr.
She is survived by her children, Monique, Teresa, Billy Jr. (Caroline), and Aleah Reid; 3 grandchildren; 3 brothers; 4 sisters; former husband, Billy Reid Sr., host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation: 11am-1pm Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut
St., with funeral service to follow at 1pm, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 9, 2019