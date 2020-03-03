Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Joshua Tabernacle Baptist Church
426 South 15th Street
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Joshua Tabernacle Baptist Church
426 South 15th Street
Yvonne E. Ellis Miles

Yvonne E. Ellis Miles Obituary
Yvonne E. Ellis Miles

79, passed away Wednesday February 26, 2020. She was a retired employee of The Nativity Academy.

She is survived by her husband Wilbur Miles Sr., her children and her sister.

Visitation with family and friends will be 10-12 Noon Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Joshua Tabernacle Baptist Church, 426 South 15th Street with the Funeral to follow at 12:00 Noon.

Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. G.C. Williams Funeral Home Inc., in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
