Yvonne E. Ellis Miles
79, passed away Wednesday February 26, 2020. She was a retired employee of The Nativity Academy.
She is survived by her husband Wilbur Miles Sr., her children and her sister.
Visitation with family and friends will be 10-12 Noon Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Joshua Tabernacle Baptist Church, 426 South 15th Street with the Funeral to follow at 12:00 Noon.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. G.C. Williams Funeral Home Inc., in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020