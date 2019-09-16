Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Yvonne Elizabeth Colvin Owens


1947 - 2019
Louisville - Yvonne Elizabeth Colvin Owens, age 71, of Louisville, passed away peacefully at her residence on September 16, 2019 with her family by her side. A native of Louisville, she was born on December 16, 1947 to the late William and Laverne Heitzman Colvin. Yvonne was a graduate of Mercy Academy. She was Catholic by faith.

She was passionate about playing BINGO and her Bud Light Draft. Mostly, she loved her family and her grandchildren where her life.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Billy Colvin.

She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her husband of 54 years, Michael; her two daughters, Heather Spalding, and Lavette Adkins (Damon); three grandsons, Bryce and Von Spalding, and Trevor Adkins; and her only granddaughter, Cameron Adkins; and a great granddaughter, Emmy Adkins. She is also survived by her sister, Stephanie Scott (Jimmy), and a niece and nephew.

Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, with a service beginning at 5 p.m. at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Visitation will resume after the service until 8 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to The or to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
