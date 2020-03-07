|
Yvonne Gettelfinger
Palmyra -
Palmyra, IN, Yvonne Gettelfinger, age 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 06, 2020 at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital. She was born in Martinsburg, IN on April 11, 1935 to Glenn Berkey and Huelda Voorches (Collins) Motsinger. Yvonne married Donald J. Gettelfinger, Sr on December 10, 1954. She was the former owner of Gettelfinger Farms and the Salem Speedway. She was a master storyteller who loved genealogy, reading, and spending time with her family.
Yvonne is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Jay D. Gettelfinger, two brothers Glenn B. Motsinger Jr., and Edgar R. Motsinger.
She is survived by her son Donald J. (Shima) Gettelfinger Jr., daughter Sheri D. (Howard) Riddick, daughter in law Sherri Gettelfinger, sister Carolyn Kinzer; five grandchildren Douglas J. Gettelfinger, Ashley D. (Michael) Hettinger, Donald J. Gettelfinger lll., Thomas J. Gettelfinger, and Jordon D. Riddick.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday March 10, 2020 at St. Michael Church in Bradford, Indiana with burial in the St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday March 9, 2020 and 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday March 10, 2020 at Love Funeral Home in Palmyra, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Michaels Church
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020