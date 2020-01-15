|
|
Yvonne Potts
Louisville - Yvonne C. Potts, 84, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
She was born on December 19, 1935 in Viper, Kentucky to the late George and Norma (Brashear) Caudill. She is also preceded in death by her siblings.
Yvonne was a member of Southeast Christian Church.
She is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Andrew "Andy" W. Potts; children Tony Callahan (Terry); Andrea Hudson (Banks), Dale Potts (Gwen); grandchildren Casey (John), Jonah, Jack, Bekah (Cody), Landon, Rylee, Maggie and Kyle. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren and two siblings.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).
Visitation will also be held from 9:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Chapel in The Woods (1401 Moser Rd, Louisville, KY 40299) with burial to follow at 1:00 pm at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery (Central) in Radcliff, Kentucky.
The family requests that contributions in Yvonne's memory be made to Bob Russell Ministries.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020