Yvonne Sue "Bonnie" MasdenLouisville - Yvonne Sue "Bonnie" Masden, 83, of Louisville passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville.She was a native of Clermont Kentucky and the daughter of the late George Washington and Molly Edith Crump Tinnell.She was a member of Southeast Christian Church and retired from Louisville Pulmonary Group, where she was an x-ray technician.She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Patrick Sweat; step-son, Wendell Masden; grandson, Matthew Willis and sisters, Sandra Ryan, Geneva Ratchford, Darnell Travis, Lucille Tinnell and Georgia Faye Jackson.Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Masden; son, Steven Sweat (Susan); daughter, Cheryl Willis (Steven); step-daughters, Tina Thomas (Wilson) and Sallye Bradley (Eddie); brother, Sherman Tinnell (Sheila); sisters, Rita Maraman and Sharon Tinnell; grandchildren, Rhyan, Scott, Chris, Daniel and Grace; step-grandchildren, Sara, Julia, Carrie, Jodie and Lindsey; seven great grandchildren and eight step-great grandchildren.Funeral services will be 1PM Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial to follow in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.Visitation will be from 3-8PM Monday, September 14, 2020, and after 9AM Tuesday at the funeral home.To leave an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance please visit, www.trowbridgefh.com Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.