1/1
Yvonne Sue "Bonnie" Masden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yvonne Sue "Bonnie" Masden

Louisville - Yvonne Sue "Bonnie" Masden, 83, of Louisville passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville.

She was a native of Clermont Kentucky and the daughter of the late George Washington and Molly Edith Crump Tinnell.

She was a member of Southeast Christian Church and retired from Louisville Pulmonary Group, where she was an x-ray technician.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Patrick Sweat; step-son, Wendell Masden; grandson, Matthew Willis and sisters, Sandra Ryan, Geneva Ratchford, Darnell Travis, Lucille Tinnell and Georgia Faye Jackson.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Masden; son, Steven Sweat (Susan); daughter, Cheryl Willis (Steven); step-daughters, Tina Thomas (Wilson) and Sallye Bradley (Eddie); brother, Sherman Tinnell (Sheila); sisters, Rita Maraman and Sharon Tinnell; grandchildren, Rhyan, Scott, Chris, Daniel and Grace; step-grandchildren, Sara, Julia, Carrie, Jodie and Lindsey; seven great grandchildren and eight step-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 1PM Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial to follow in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3-8PM Monday, September 14, 2020, and after 9AM Tuesday at the funeral home.

To leave an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance please visit, www.trowbridgefh.com

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Visitation
09:00 AM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral
01:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved