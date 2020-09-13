Yvonne Sue "Bonnie" Masden
Louisville - Yvonne Sue "Bonnie" Masden, 83, of Louisville passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville.
She was a native of Clermont Kentucky and the daughter of the late George Washington and Molly Edith Crump Tinnell.
She was a member of Southeast Christian Church and retired from Louisville Pulmonary Group, where she was an x-ray technician.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Patrick Sweat; step-son, Wendell Masden; grandson, Matthew Willis and sisters, Sandra Ryan, Geneva Ratchford, Darnell Travis, Lucille Tinnell and Georgia Faye Jackson.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Masden; son, Steven Sweat (Susan); daughter, Cheryl Willis (Steven); step-daughters, Tina Thomas (Wilson) and Sallye Bradley (Eddie); brother, Sherman Tinnell (Sheila); sisters, Rita Maraman and Sharon Tinnell; grandchildren, Rhyan, Scott, Chris, Daniel and Grace; step-grandchildren, Sara, Julia, Carrie, Jodie and Lindsey; seven great grandchildren and eight step-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1PM Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial to follow in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3-8PM Monday, September 14, 2020, and after 9AM Tuesday at the funeral home.
To leave an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance please visit, www.trowbridgefh.com
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.