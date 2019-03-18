|
Yvonne W. Nelson
Louisville - , 82, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019.
She was a member of Zion Baptist Church, Inc.
She is survived by her children, Wanda Coatley, Sharon Harris, Robert Nelson, Terrance Nelson and Bruce Nelson and a host grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation: 11am-1pm Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral service to follow at 1pm, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 18, 2019