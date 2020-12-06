1/1
Z. Mae McClure
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Z.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Z. Mae McClure

Louisville - Z. Mae McClure 93, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Mae worked from her home as a talented seamstress. She proudly created silks for the horses at Keeland and for many years made all of the costumes for high school plays and drill teams. Mae also specialized in bridal gowns.

Mae was preceded in death by the father of her children, Lee R. McClure. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children Peggy McClure-Deuser (Greg), Brenda McClure-Solley (Tom), Gary McClure and Lora McClure, grandchildren Todd Hancock (Jackie), John Hancock (Holly), Bridget Solley (Gabe) and Brandon Solley (Maja), great grandchildren Samuel and David Hancock and brothers Louie Bustle (Ellen) and Glen Bustle (Margie).

There will be a private celebration of life at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Please join the family virtually from the safety of your home on Facebook Live by "liking' the Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Memorial Park Facebook Page. The virtual service will begin Wednesday at 2pm.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hosparus of Louisville.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved