Z. Mae McClureLouisville - Z. Mae McClure 93, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Mae worked from her home as a talented seamstress. She proudly created silks for the horses at Keeland and for many years made all of the costumes for high school plays and drill teams. Mae also specialized in bridal gowns.Mae was preceded in death by the father of her children, Lee R. McClure. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children Peggy McClure-Deuser (Greg), Brenda McClure-Solley (Tom), Gary McClure and Lora McClure, grandchildren Todd Hancock (Jackie), John Hancock (Holly), Bridget Solley (Gabe) and Brandon Solley (Maja), great grandchildren Samuel and David Hancock and brothers Louie Bustle (Ellen) and Glen Bustle (Margie).There will be a private celebration of life at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Please join the family virtually from the safety of your home on Facebook Live by "liking' the Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Memorial Park Facebook Page. The virtual service will begin Wednesday at 2pm.Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hosparus of Louisville.