Resources
More Obituaries for Z. Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Z. Michael Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Z. Michael Williams Obituary
Z. Michael Williams

Louisville - 60, a long time Louisville native, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital. Michael was born April 5, 1959 at Red Cross Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He attended Fern Creek High School and took classes at University of Louisville. An avid outdoorsman, Michael enjoyed fishing in the rivers and lakes of Kentucky, Indiana and Michigan. He also enjoyed watching University of Louisville sports and taking care of several adopted pets. Michael worked for UPS for many years before resigning a year ago to address ongoing health issues. At the time of his passing, Michael was courageously battling cancer. He is survived by sisters, Delores Williams of Nashville, Tennessee, Yolanda Ali of Paradise Valley, Arizona and Marilyn Williams of Louisville, Kentucky; along with several loving nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey S. Williams, his mother, Marguerite L. Williams and brother, Albert E. Hayden. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, no public viewing or service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, to be determined. Condolences may be sent to 7308 Verona Way, Louisville, KY. 40218.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Z.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -