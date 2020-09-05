1/1
Zachary Stewart
1967 - 2020
Zachary Stewart

Louisville - Zachary Maurice "Marty" Stewart, 52, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away September 3, 2020. He was born on October 23, 1967 in Louisville, Kentucky to Jacqueline Kilgore Yarbrough and the late Carle L. Stewart. He was a God-fearing man and a member of First Virginia Avenue Baptist Church, Louisville, Kentucky. Marty was a Mental Health Therapist and loved to swim. He was an outstanding Western High School Warrior football player (Warriors 3X) and avid fan. He never knew a stranger and loved people.

He is survived by two children, Brandon Smith and Jada Stewart; his beloved dog, Oliver Stewart; two grandchildren, Brandon Smith Jr. and Jaiden Smith; his mother, Jacqueline (Michael) Yarbrough; siblings, Phillip "Tony" Stewart and Carrisse (Joseph) Hull; honorary brother, Ricco (Rica) Hughes; a niece; a nephew and a host of extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with a few words of comfort at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 East Spring Street, New Albany, Indiana 47150.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to his church, First Virginia Avenue Baptist Church. Friends and family may sign his online guestbook at www.kraftfuneralservice.net






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
SEP
8
Service
07:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Kraft Funeral Service
708 East Spring Street
New Albany, IN 47150
8129456321
