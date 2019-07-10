Services
Zadora (Arterburn) Chappell


1933 - 2019
Zadora (Arterburn) Chappell Obituary
Zadora (Arterburn) Chappell

Louisville - 86, passed away peacefully Monday, July 8, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born April 10, 1933 to the late Comer and Mable Aterburn.

She is also preceded by her brothers, Earnest and Roy Chestal Arterburn; sisters, Lela Bunnell and Nellie Pearls Stoops.

She is survived by her daughter, Faye E. Bales; grandchildren, Melissa Bales and Rhonda Briney (Rob), six great grandchildren and twelve great-great grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be Thursday, July, 11, 2019 from 3 - 8 p.m.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 10, 2019
