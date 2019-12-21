|
Zane Loren Underwood
Crestwood - Zane Loren Underwood, age 45, of Crestwood returned to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was a high priest in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many positions of responsibility, including the high council, a counselor to Bishop Chris Wakild, scoutmaster and an early morning seminary instructor. He graduated from Louisville Male High School in 1991, where he was a member of the National Honor Society and the football team. He was a Brigham Young University graduate. He served an LDS mission for two years in Los Angeles and was a builder and even built the funeral home where his service will be. It is beautiful with every respect. He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Underwood.
He leaves to cherish his memory his faithful wife, Traci; their children, Trevor, serving an LDS mission in California, Boston, Gage and Mallory; his father, Ben Underwood; siblings, Shannon Clauson and her husband, Rob, Kerri Horton and her husband, David, Joel Underwood and his wife, Tricia, and Beaux Underwood; his mother and father-in-law, Julie and Brent Ross; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service will begin 11 am on Monday, December 23, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home-Mt. Washington (Highway 44 East at 123 Winning Colors Drive). Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 3-7 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Floydsburg Cemetery (Duncan Memorial in Crestwood, KY). www.subfuneralhome.com
