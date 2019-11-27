|
|
Zerelda Wheat
Mt. Washington - Zerelda Mae Wheat, 87, of Mount Washington, KY passed away on November 27, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Claudine Dages; husband, Joseph E. Wheat; sisters: Marietta, Lulamae, Doris, and Christine; brothers: Joe, Vincent, Robert, Claude, Charles, and Andrew; grandchild, Michelle.
Survivors include her daughters: Debbie Waters (Jim) of Louisville, Brenda Closset (Lin) of Defiance, OH, Patty McGinty of Louisville, and Dana Eckert (Matt) of Louisville; brother: Emery Dages; sisters: Anne Wheat, Eleanora Druen, and Regina Heibert; grandchildren: Valerie, Allison, Abby, Kelsey, Courtney, Kyle, KeiLi, and Kraig; great-grandchildren Jessica, Sydney, Daniel, Will, Jay, Madison, Tate, Alex, Leo, and Lillia; great great-grandchild, Adalee, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10am.
Visitation is from 2-8pm on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218.
