Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier
Zerelda Wheat Obituary
Zerelda Wheat

Mt. Washington - Zerelda Mae Wheat, 87, of Mount Washington, KY passed away on November 27, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Claudine Dages; husband, Joseph E. Wheat; sisters: Marietta, Lulamae, Doris, and Christine; brothers: Joe, Vincent, Robert, Claude, Charles, and Andrew; grandchild, Michelle.

Survivors include her daughters: Debbie Waters (Jim) of Louisville, Brenda Closset (Lin) of Defiance, OH, Patty McGinty of Louisville, and Dana Eckert (Matt) of Louisville; brother: Emery Dages; sisters: Anne Wheat, Eleanora Druen, and Regina Heibert; grandchildren: Valerie, Allison, Abby, Kelsey, Courtney, Kyle, KeiLi, and Kraig; great-grandchildren Jessica, Sydney, Daniel, Will, Jay, Madison, Tate, Alex, Leo, and Lillia; great great-grandchild, Adalee, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10am.

Visitation is from 2-8pm on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019
