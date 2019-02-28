Services
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
New Zion Baptist Church
1501 Louis Coleman Jr. Drive
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
New Zion Baptist Church
1501 Louis Coleman Jr. Drive
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Louisville Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Zion Pennix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zion Joziah Pennix

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Zion Joziah Pennix Obituary
Zion Joziah Pennix

Louisville - 7 years of age, passed away on February 17, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Raushanah Pennix and Geoffery Martin; siblings, Darius Pennix, Dariah Pennix, Omari Goodwin, Geoffrey Martin, Jr., Jede Martin, Kaelin Martin, Karis Martin, Dante Gatlin; grandparents, Robert Mitchell, Geoffrey Woods, Rosalind Pennix, and Rochelle Johnson (Stacey); and great-grandfather, Lindberg Woods, Sr. Funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at New Zion Baptist Church, 1501 Louis Coleman Jr. Drive with interment in Louisville Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Friday at the church. Professional services by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
Download Now