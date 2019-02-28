|
Zion Joziah Pennix
Louisville - 7 years of age, passed away on February 17, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Raushanah Pennix and Geoffery Martin; siblings, Darius Pennix, Dariah Pennix, Omari Goodwin, Geoffrey Martin, Jr., Jede Martin, Kaelin Martin, Karis Martin, Dante Gatlin; grandparents, Robert Mitchell, Geoffrey Woods, Rosalind Pennix, and Rochelle Johnson (Stacey); and great-grandfather, Lindberg Woods, Sr. Funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at New Zion Baptist Church, 1501 Louis Coleman Jr. Drive with interment in Louisville Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Friday at the church. Professional services by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 28, 2019