Zita Marie Girdley
1952 - 2020
Zita Marie Girdley

Louisville - Zita Marie Girdley, 67, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital, St. Matthews.

She was born September 19, 1952 in Louisville to Robert O. Burch, Sr. and Frances Veronica Jochum Burch.

Zita was a k-1 Teacher's Aide for over 27 years at Centerfield Elementary School. Her love of children and their development was her life's passion and was most apparent in her relationships with her grandkids. Zita was a peaceful soul. A devout Catholic, she entrusted in her faith above all else. She enjoyed spending time at their lake house with family, and an opportunity to make memories with her kids and grandkids.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by a daughter, Allison Girdley Seitz; sister, Patricia Burch and two brothers, Donald and Jeffery Burch.

She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, John C. Girdley, Jr.; children, John P. "JP" Girdley (Deanna), Amy Hoemeke (Brian) and Ashley Barker; eleven grandchildren, Chase and Emma Yeakey, Brody and Caroline Seitz; Ashlyn and Paisley Girdley; Gracie Reed, Jude and Xavier Hoemeke and Myles and Ace Barker. Zita is also survived by her siblings, Robert Burch, Jr., David Burch, Geraldine "Gerry" Steiner, Greg and Steve Burch and many nieces, nephews, colleagues and friends.

A celebration of Zita's life will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until time of service. at the funeral home.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Zita's favorite charities, American Cancer Society, Louisville Chapter or Friends For Life.

www.RattermanBrothers.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
August 26, 2020
