1/1
Zora Sizemore Duchnowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zora Sizemore Duchnowski

Crestwood - Zora Sizemore Duchnowski, 86, of Crestwood, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

She was born in Leslie County, Kentucky on April 29, 1934 to the late Robert and America Sizemore.

Zora was an Auditor for the state of Kentucky and a member of St. Aloysius for 43 years. She earned her bachelors degree in accounting and business from UofL which resulted in her establishing several successful businesses. Zora was a volunteer for NOW (National Organization for Women) and had a passion for women's rights.

She is preceded in death by her son; Roman "Doug" Duchnowski, grandsons; Milo Duchnowski and Roman Anthony Konrad, and siblings; Johnny Sizemore, Nora Couch, Frances Fields.

Left to cherish the memory of Zora are her husband of 64 years Roman "Duch" Duchnowski, children; Timothy Duchnowski (Paul Han) and Gail Konrad (Andy), 4 grandchildren; Kandis Konrad, Kwin Konrad, Emma Duchnowski and Leo Duchnowski, daughter-in-law; Carol Duchnowski, siblings; Robert Sizemore (Betty), Leona Gable, Betty Phillips and Louise Reese, extended family and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in PeWee Valley, Kentucky at 1pm with burial to follow in the St. Aloysius Cemetery. Visitation will be at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home in LaGrange, Kentucky on Tuesday evening from 6-8pm and Wednesday morning from 11:30 am until we proceed to church for Mass.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 1pm at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with reception at the Duchnowski home afterwards.

Due to COVID19 restrictions in the state of KY all services are restricted to 25 total individuals and private. If you are attending please practice social distancing and masks are required.

Memorial donations can be made to University Club of Louisville in Zora's name.

Please leave your online condolences for the family at www.heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved