Zora Sizemore Duchnowski
Crestwood - Zora Sizemore Duchnowski, 86, of Crestwood, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
She was born in Leslie County, Kentucky on April 29, 1934 to the late Robert and America Sizemore.
Zora was an Auditor for the state of Kentucky and a member of St. Aloysius for 43 years. She earned her bachelors degree in accounting and business from UofL which resulted in her establishing several successful businesses. Zora was a volunteer for NOW (National Organization for Women) and had a passion for women's rights.
She is preceded in death by her son; Roman "Doug" Duchnowski, grandsons; Milo Duchnowski and Roman Anthony Konrad, and siblings; Johnny Sizemore, Nora Couch, Frances Fields.
Left to cherish the memory of Zora are her husband of 64 years Roman "Duch" Duchnowski, children; Timothy Duchnowski (Paul Han) and Gail Konrad (Andy), 4 grandchildren; Kandis Konrad, Kwin Konrad, Emma Duchnowski and Leo Duchnowski, daughter-in-law; Carol Duchnowski, siblings; Robert Sizemore (Betty), Leona Gable, Betty Phillips and Louise Reese, extended family and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in PeWee Valley, Kentucky at 1pm with burial to follow in the St. Aloysius Cemetery. Visitation will be at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home in LaGrange, Kentucky on Tuesday evening from 6-8pm and Wednesday morning from 11:30 am until we proceed to church for Mass.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 1pm at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with reception at the Duchnowski home afterwards.
Due to COVID19 restrictions in the state of KY all services are restricted to 25 total individuals and private. If you are attending please practice social distancing and masks are required.
Memorial donations can be made to University Club of Louisville in Zora's name.
