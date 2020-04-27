|
Zorado Marie Pendleton
Lousiville - Zorado Marie Pendleton, 84 of Louisville, went to her heavenly home on April 26, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born to the late Helen and Lorenzo Pendleton in 1936. Marie was a faithful member of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church up until her early seventies, then attended services at St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church for a number of years. She was a longtime employee of the Executive Inn and the Galt House.
Marie was a kind soul, easy to love, and deeply religious. She is certainly in heaven this very day. Marie loved doing puzzles, cross stitching, watching Disney movies, and reading novels.
Marie is preceded in death by her parents, nephews Timmy Pendleton and Brian Collins and sister Nellie Lucas.
She is survived by her sisters Elsie Widman (Bill) and, Helen Bridwell (Mike), and her brothers Larry Pendleton (Sandy), Tony Pendleton (Donna), and Joe Pendleton (Bonita). She is also survived by nieces Donna, Debbie, Denise, Dana, Diana, Sherry, Alissa, Whitney, and Stacey, and nephews Billy, Rob, Tony Jr., Toby, and Kyle.
A special thanks to everyone who gave a helping hand to Marie in her later years and to Friendship House where she was a resident for the last 13 years.
Out of respect and concern for public health all visitation and services will be private. Arrangements under the direction of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.archlheadyresthaven.com
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020