Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Resources
More Obituaries for Zorado Pendleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zorado Marie Pendleton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zorado Marie Pendleton Obituary
Zorado Marie Pendleton

Lousiville - Zorado Marie Pendleton, 84 of Louisville, went to her heavenly home on April 26, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born to the late Helen and Lorenzo Pendleton in 1936. Marie was a faithful member of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church up until her early seventies, then attended services at St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church for a number of years. She was a longtime employee of the Executive Inn and the Galt House.

Marie was a kind soul, easy to love, and deeply religious. She is certainly in heaven this very day. Marie loved doing puzzles, cross stitching, watching Disney movies, and reading novels.

Marie is preceded in death by her parents, nephews Timmy Pendleton and Brian Collins and sister Nellie Lucas.

She is survived by her sisters Elsie Widman (Bill) and, Helen Bridwell (Mike), and her brothers Larry Pendleton (Sandy), Tony Pendleton (Donna), and Joe Pendleton (Bonita). She is also survived by nieces Donna, Debbie, Denise, Dana, Diana, Sherry, Alissa, Whitney, and Stacey, and nephews Billy, Rob, Tony Jr., Toby, and Kyle.

A special thanks to everyone who gave a helping hand to Marie in her later years and to Friendship House where she was a resident for the last 13 years.

Out of respect and concern for public health all visitation and services will be private. Arrangements under the direction of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left at www.archlheadyresthaven.com

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Zorado's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -