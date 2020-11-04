|
SCOTNEY Albert Edward It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Albert who passed away peacefully on 28th October 2020 aged 91 years.
Devoted husband of the late Carol, loving dad to Ian and Jane.
A grandad, great grandad, brother, uncle, father in law and good friend
he will be sadly missed.
A private family funeral will be taking place at Alford Crematorium on Tuesday 17th November at 1pm. Webcast information is available on request with Kettle Louth.
All enquiries to Kettle Louth,
110 Kidgate, Louth LN11 9BX or
01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 4, 2020