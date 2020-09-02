|
|
|
CLARK Alison It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Ali who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family
on 20th August, aged 66 years.
Loving wife of the late Ron.
Mum to Glenn, mother in law to Sarah and devoted Nanna to Megan.
She will be deeply missed
by all who knew her.
A private family funeral will be taking place. Donations in her memory can be made directly to St Andrews Hospice or Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare,
110 Kidgate, Louth LN11 9BX
or 01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 2, 2020