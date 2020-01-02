|
|
|
McEwan
Alison Elizabeth Sadly passed away on
15 December 2019,
aged 61 years.
Dearly loved and loving daughter
of Jean and step-daughter to Colin.
Much loved sister of Heather,
Justine, Lindsay and a special
auntie to Thomas.
She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her family, friends and those who cared for her.
A Celebration of Alison's life will take place at Grimsby Crematorium on
the 10th of January 2020 at 11:15 am.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, payable to "Mencap" can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate,
Louth, LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
Please wear something bright
Published in Louth Leader on Jan. 2, 2020