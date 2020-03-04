Home

Amy Enderby

Enderby Amy Passed away peacefully on the
22nd of February 2020
aged 96 years.
Loving wife of the
late Norman Enderby.
Amy will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St Helen's Church, Theddlethorpe
St Helen on Monday 16th March
at 11.00am. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired payable to
St Helens Church,
Theddlethorpe St Helen.
Enquiries to
Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, High Street, Mablethorpe, LN12 1AU. Tel: 01507 473440
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 4, 2020
