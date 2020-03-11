Home

CLARK Angela Evelyn Passed away peacefully on 28th February 2020 at Bramhall Residential Home, aged 74 years.
Devoted wife of Ian, loving mother of Gavin and Richard and
a much loved grandmother.
She will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will take place at
St Swithin Church, Baumber on
Monday 23rd March at 11.30am
followed by a private burial.
Donations, if desired, to
Parkinsons UK, St Swithin
Church, Baumber and All Saints
Church, Great Sturton may be left
after the service or sent to
R H Turner & Son, 55/57 North Street,
Horncastle, Lincs, LN9 5DX
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 11, 2020
