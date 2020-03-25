|
|
|
Hurst (née Tacey)
Angela Rose It is with great sadness to announce that Angie, aged 73 years, sadly passed away on Wednesday 11th March 2020, at the Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby after a short illness.
Loving wife of David, much loved
mum of Mark and Paul, dearly loved mother-in-law of Karen and Carole, loving grandma of India and Amelie, much loved sister of Carol and Brenda. Also a very dear sister-in-law of Neil and Brian, a loving auntie, great
auntie, cousin and a good friend
to many and will be very sadly
missed by all who knew her.
Angie was a very special,
kind and caring person who
will never be forgotten.
The family would like to thank everyone for their wishes of sympathy and condolence at this very sad time.
Due to the current situation, a public funeral is not possible and will no longer go ahead. Instead, there
will be a private committal only.
Donations in Angie's memory will
go to 'Ward 18 - Oncology Ward at Scunthorpe General Hospital'. Please make cheques payable to 'The Health Tree Foundation' and send to The Health Tree Foundation, Scunthorpe General Hospital, Cliff Gardens, Scunthorpe, North Lincs DN15 7BH.
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 25, 2020