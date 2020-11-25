|
|
|
Jary Ann
(née Cassidy) Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 11th November 2020, in her 101st year, in the loving care of the Wolds Care Centre, Louth.
Devoted wife of the late Frederick Charles Jary, much loved mother of Yvonne and mother-in-law of Bill Wood.
She will be sadly missed and always in our hearts.
A funeral service will be held at Grimsby Crematorium on Friday 11th December.
Donations, if required, can be made direct to British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare, 110 Kidgate, Louth, LN11 9BX, 01507 600710.
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 25, 2020