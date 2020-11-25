Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kettle Funeral Directors
110 Kidgate
Louth, Lincolnshire LN11 9BX
01507 600 710
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Jary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Jary

Notice Condolences

Ann Jary Notice
Jary Ann
(née Cassidy) Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 11th November 2020, in her 101st year, in the loving care of the Wolds Care Centre, Louth.
Devoted wife of the late Frederick Charles Jary, much loved mother of Yvonne and mother-in-law of Bill Wood.
She will be sadly missed and always in our hearts.
A funeral service will be held at Grimsby Crematorium on Friday 11th December.
Donations, if required, can be made direct to British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare, 110 Kidgate, Louth, LN11 9BX, 01507 600710.
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -