SIDDLE Anne The family wish to announce the death of Anne who passed away on
13th January aged 85 years.
Dear wife to the late Roy.
A loving and much loved mum to Matthew and Stephen and grandmother to Ben and Zach.
A funeral service will take place at
St James Church, Louth on
Wednesday 5th February at 11am. Donations in lieu of flowers to
Cancer Research UK can be left
at the service.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare,
110 Kidgate, Louth, LN11 9BX
or 01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Jan. 22, 2020