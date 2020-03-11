|
Tarbox Anne Doreen Passed away peacefully on the
6th of March 2020, aged 83 years.
A much loved mum,
nan and great grandma.
Anne will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held
at Alford Crematorium on
Friday the 3rd of April at 2pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, payable to
The British Heart Foundation.
Please see our online obituary at
www.lincolnshire.coop/obituary.
Enquiries to Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service,
Trusthorpe Road, Sutton on Sea,
LN12 2LL, Tel : 01507 441271
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 11, 2020