|
|
|
Goodwin (nee Chase)
Annette It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Annette who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on 31 August 2020,
aged 74 years.
Loving partner of Ian,
mother of Catherine, Anna and Charlotte and a much loved grandmother.
She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.
A private family funeral is to take place.
Flowers are welcome or donations,
if desired, payable to
"Macmillan Cancer Support"
can be left via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 9, 2020