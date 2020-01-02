|
|
|
CREIGHTON Arthur Hedley
1940 - 2019 Sadly passed away after
a short illness on
16th December 2019 aged 79.
A much loved husband of Stefania and father of Nicholas and Tania and grandfather of Hannah, Dylan
and Bode.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on 15th January 2020 at 1.00pm. at
North Herts. Memorial Park and Crematorium near Hitchin, SG5 3RT. Family flowers only but donations in lieu would be appreciated for Bloodwise to be collected at the service or via
www.bloodwise.org.uk
All enquiries to Stevenage Funeralcare Tel: 01438 746903
Published in Louth Leader on Jan. 2, 2020