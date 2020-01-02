|
|
|
Brown Barbara Jean On 12th December 2019, Barbara, aged 83 years, peacefully passed
away after a short illness in
Princess Diana Hospital, Grimsby,
with her daughters by her side.
The family wish to send their thanks to the dedicated support from Macmillan.
Widow of 'Mac' Brown.
Beloved mother of Deb, Nicky, & Heidi Lou, mother-in-law to Neil, Colin & Andy. Cherished grandmother of Louisa & James, Jen, Anth &
Lucy, Eilish, Catrina & Abi &
great grandmother to Baize,
Lucy, Henry & Bump.
Barbara had a wide circle of friends and was well loved by many.
She was also very prominent in Girl Guides at a local, county and international level. Additionally, Barbara was very active in local activities with the Ladies Group, play reading, knit & natter, keep fit & W.I. She will be sadly missed by all those who were lucky enough to be
part of her life.
A Memorial & Thanksgiving Service, will be held at St James Church on Friday 10th January 2020 at 12:00 noon. Family flowers only please, but
if desired, donations will be collected
on the day by Kettles, the undertakers. Any funds raised will be used to purchase a Recliner Chair for
patients and visitors at Grimsby Hospital (Ward C5).
Cheques need to be made payable to The Health Tree Foundation
(re: Barbara Brown Recliner).
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare, Louth, Tel: 01507 600710.
Published in Louth Leader on Jan. 2, 2020